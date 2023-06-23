FOSS Software Solutions has introduced a software platform integrating analytical device management, food safety and supplier quality in one. The FOSS IQX software platform has been developed to provide a dedicated, easy-to-use, and rapid solution for food and agricultural businesses looking to embrace the future, enhancing their competitive advantage through technology and analytics, according to the company.

Rasmus Blom, president FOSS Software Services, says, ”FOSS IQX is a comprehensive software solution for operational excellence and sustainability. It is empowering the food industry with a centralized solution that simplifies collaboration, compliance, and transparency with suppliers. It automates and aggregates data from multiple sources, enabling customers to access a unified view of their operations and make informed decisions—everywhere, every time.”

FOSS IQX is developed in and tested for more than 50,000 man-days in partnership with customers from different areas in the food industry. Initially FOSS IQX launches with 34 modules across three workspaces, including plug-n-play analytics dashboards, device agnostic connectivity, certified information security, flexible user interface with easy integration—all in one solution, managing fleets of instruments, food safety compliance and simplifying collaborations with suppliers. The FOSS IQX solution is built as one centralized data platform for managing, optimizing and monitoring analytical instruments with transparency across networks and automation. The software tool supports customers to manage their efforts to achieve cost reduction, time savings, risk reduction and the fulfillment of safety and compliance requirements.



