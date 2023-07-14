Flexco has announced the addition of the FGP Food Grade Primary Cleaner with External Spring (FGP-ES) to its line of light duty belt conveyor cleaning systems. By utilizing an exposed component like the external spring, the cleaning and maintenance process is intended to be simplified.

Much like its predecessor, the FGP Primary Cleaner, the FGP with External Spring features FDA-approved, food grade materials including a stainless-steel tensioner and a solid pole. The cleaners are designed to remove conveyed materials from the conveyor belt to reduce product loss and cross contamination. The newest cleaner exposes all components.

“The FGP Food Grade Primary Cleaner with External Spring is much easier to clean because the spring mechanism is exposed,” according to Flexco product manager Ryan Jackson. “It can be sprayed down in place, and the tensioner is easy to remove, clean and replace for facilities with extra-sanitary processes.”

Designed for the food processing industry, the Flexco line of light duty belt cleaners can be used from the time the food is harvested to the finished product.The FGP with External Spring does not need to be disassembled for cleaning, sanitizing and changing of the blades because of the snap-in-place design of the blades. Cleaner blades are made with FDA-compliant, food-grade UHMW and are available in white, blue and metal detectable blue, and for uneven or soft-cover belts, blue metal detectable dual durometer.

Flexco cleaners feature a small footprint and come with a hardware set, including side plates and standoffs. The cleaners can also be mounted to the service or operations side of the belt for easy access. Exposed components make visual inspections and maintenance easier on the FGP with External Spring due to easy tensioning that minimizes blade wear and maximizes cleanability.

The FGP Food Grade Primary Cleaner with External Spring can be used on any light-duty belt from 12 in. to 48 in. (304 mm to 1219 mm), and is designed for use in protein, industrial baking, confectionery, fruit and vegetable processing and in any other application with stringent sanitation standards.



