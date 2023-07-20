Conagra Brands, Inc. has unveiled more than 50 new products this summer across the company's frozen, grocery and snacks divisions.

"Innovating to meet the needs of consumers is a top priority for our team," says Burke Raine, president, frozen & refrigerated, Conagra Brands. "Our newest food features on-trend recipes and relevant formats that deliver great taste, quality and value. We're excited for these new items to become household favorites."

Birds Eye has debuted four Fire Roasted Vegetables, including Corn; Peppers and Onions; Brussels Sprouts; and Carrots. Two new frozen vegetable dips—Buffalo Cauliflower Dip and Spinach & Artichoke Dip—are hot from the microwave. Two new Birds Eye Fusions combine mixtures of vegetables with sauces, These include Spring Mix with Garlic Butter or Asian Mix with Sesame Soy Sauce.

Conagra's frozen meal portfolio has brands and entrees with a range of flavors and price points.

Banquet has debuted three new Banquet MEGA Crustless Pizzas with 25-28g of protein per 10-oz. meal, including Pepperoni, Three Meat or Supreme.

Skillet and Oven Bake meals from Birds Eye Voila! use contemporary flavors that are easy to prepare. New Beef & Broccoli or Cajun-Style Sausage & Rice meals make use of skillet to be ready in 15 minutes. Another option is oven-baked Cheesy Chicken & Rice.

La Choy debuts in the frozen aisle three family-size entrees featuring a pairing of tempura-battered white meat chicken and one of three sauces. These include Orange Chicken, General Tso's Chicken and Sweet and Sour Chicken, each available in 18-oz. meals.

Gardein plant-based proteins are available in four single-serve bowls: Ultimate Plant-Based Sweet & Sour Chick'n; Ultimate Plant-Based Be'f Burrito Bowl; Ultimate Plant-Based Be'f and Broccoli Bowl; and the Ultimate Plant-Based Meatball Marinara Bowl.

Shrimp is debuting on the Healthy Choice Power Bowls menu with a pair of recipes inspired by global cuisines: Mediterranean-Style Shrimp and Shrimp Fajita. Pasta dishes are also new to the Power Bowls collection. Roasted Red Pepper Romesco Chicken Pasta and Pesto Chicken Pasta feature pasta made with ancient grains.

Offering a twist on lasagna, the new Turkey Sausage Lasagna Bowl from Healthy Choice Café Steamers features pasta, a blend of cheeses, zesty marinara sauce and turkey sausage with vegetables. Heathy Choice Simply Steamers includes new Southwest-Style Chicken Burrito Bowl. Complimenting Simply Steamers' vegetarian Unwrapped Burrito Bowl, this dish is made with 100% natural* chicken with vegetables, a blend of cheeses and whole-grain brown rice in an enchilada sauce.

A quartet of casserole-inspired side dishes highlight the new comfort food from Marie Callender's. These include Cheesy Potato Casserole; Sweet Corn Casserole; Cheddar Broccoli Casserole; and Green Bean Casserole. Marie is also expanding the collection of Duos meals that debuted last year with two new pairings: Beef & Broccoli and Sesame Chicken; and Meatball Marinara and Fettuccini with Chicken & Broccoli.

Three new restaurant-quality vegetable sides from P.F. Chang’s Bistro are Teriyaki Broccoli, Chili Garlic Edamame and Sesame Green Beans. Each 10-oz. bag is ready in minutes in the microwave.

Two new plant-based broths from Gardein add flavor to soups, stews and crockpot dishes. Plant-based Chick'n and Be'f Broth are available in 32-oz. cartons.

Swiss Miss introduces Hot Cocoa, with a rich, creamy, semi-sweet chocolate flavor. Each serving has 6g of net carbs and 0g of added sugars.

Wendy’s homestyle chili has 29g of protein per can, all-natural* beef, and a mix of peppers, beans and a tomato-based sauce.

* No artificial ingredients, minimally processed