The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a request for information on a citizen petition asking the FDA to amend the standard of identity for pasteurized orange juice by lowering the minimum soluble solids content, known as the Brix level.

The citizen petition, filed by the Florida Citrus Processors Association and Florida Citrus Mutual on July 22, 2022, asks the FDA to reduce the Brix level, or minimum soluble solids requirement, from 10.5% to 10%, citing that the average Brix level of Florida’s orange crop has steadily dropped over the past couple of decades due to a bacterial disease called “citrus greening” and severe weather. Lowering the minimum level of soluble solids might reduce the sweetness of the juice and the levels of certain nutrients.

The request for information seeks comment on several areas, including consumer acceptance and nutritional value of pasteurized orange juice with a lower minimum soluble solids content. The FDA is requesting the information to determine whether the standard of identity for pasteurized orange juice should be amended.

Comments should be submitted by Oct. 16, 2023. You may submit electronic comments to Regulations.gov. Written comments should be sent to Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Room 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.