Fiddlehead Technologies and CFIN have introduced a new, first-of-its-kind report on the Canadian cellular food industry—“Canadian Foodtech Trends: Interest and Curiosity in Cellular Food Continues to Grow.”

The report provides insight into how interest and activity in cellular meat is progressing in Canada—and how that compares to the U.S.

According to the report, cultivated meat has become a priority for food scientists and engineers, based on the number of publications produced currently as compared to prior to the year 2000. Additionally, the number of patents applied for in the two countries is increase, with the U.S. currently holding the edge in filings per year.

While the news coverage grows steadily in U.S., it trends slightly negative in tone. Canadian news coverage volume had more ups and downs over the years, but trends slightly positive in tone, especially recently. Both countries had a COVID-19 “lull” in mid-late 2020.

In terms of keyword searches on the subject, the U.S. is a world leader, but Canada scores about fair share in terms of the volume of informational search queries. Both countries show a similar trend with increased consumer interest in recent months, but Canadian queries are more focused on curiosity and interest to purchase, while U.S. consumers show more caution and skepticism.

The report also dives into a range of topics, including:

The biggest hurdles facing cellular food manufacturers

Research activity happening in the sector

Patent applications across Canada and the U.S.

Media sentiment of cellular food

Consumer internet search queries

The report is to download here https://www.cfin-rcia.ca/yodl/reports.



