GEMCO, a powder processing equipment manufacturer, announced that it is attending PACK EXPO 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev. at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 11-13.

The company will exhibit in booth #1701, allowing attendees to explore its diverse powder processing equipment through video and digital brochures. GEMCO states that the company's foundation is innovation, committed to engineering and fabricating equipment that elevates production processes to new standards of speed, cleanliness, safety and efficiency.

At GEMCO’s booth, it will be presenting the company’s “smart” system featuring integrated recipe management. The system reportedly empowers users to create and store recipes tailored to various powder-processing applications effortlessly. It provides real-time insights into the mixing process, ensuring desired outcomes.