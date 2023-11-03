Salvus, LLC, a CJB Company, announced that Dr. Scott Witte was named senior scientist for assay and product development, and Justin Johnson joined the team as a lab technician. Both bring expertise to help speed development of interferometric assays through testing, documentation and analysis of chemical and biological targets.

“We are thrilled to have Scott and Justin join our team to help us expand the capabilities of Salvus Detection Technology,” says Clinton Beeland, president, Salvus. “Scott will play a pivotal role in working with colleagues and partner companies to define, develop, validate and commercialize interferometric assays compatible with the detection needs of the company. Justin will support development through lab experiments, documentation, analysis and reporting.”

Dr. Witte holds a Ph.D. from Temple University and brings a mix of experience in research, project management, lab operations and team management. He has performed research in the selective binding of bioreceptors. In addition, he has led formulation chemistry and chemical synthesis at Manta Biofuel LLC, showcasing his ability to drive innovation in scientific research while fostering team collaboration.

His role will include the development and execution of interferometric assays, creation of standardized tests to evaluate receptor quality and production fit, and coordination with partner companies to commercialize detection solutions that meet their needs.

As a lab technician, Johnson will be responsible for implementing testing protocols, documenting outcomes and reporting results. Johnson earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Valdosta State University. He has conducted lab tests in compliance with EPA regulations for Environmental Testing Laboratories.

The Salvus Detection Technology can identify chemical and biological substances in liquid, air and surface environments at detection levels consistent with today’s standards. The Salvus team is expanding commercialization efforts to solve detection challenges in the food, human health, production agriculture, animal health, industrial and water management industries.