LineView Solutions has announced the appointment of John McFadyen as chief revenue and innovation officer and Scott Figura as managing director of the Americas in a strategic move to drive ambitious global growth across the business.

Based in the UK and joining LineView from Google Inc., where he was head of enterprise AI solution sales EMEA and gen AI leader, McFadyen will be instrumental in supporting LineView’s global growth strategy as the company aims to increase its global turnover.

Starting his career in engineering, manufacturing and processing as an aircraft engineer, McFadyen is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society—the world's only professional membership association dedicated to the aerospace and aviation industry— before spending two decades working with first-in-class technology, at IBM, SAP and Oracle.

McFadyen says, “I am delighted to be joining the LineView team at such a pivotal time for the business. While I look forward to spearheading our ambitious growth plans with the executive team, I am deeply passionate about fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration across the business to encourage new ideas and drive customer success through our leading capabilities and solutions.”

Heading up LineView’s U.S. business as managing director of the Americas and based in Atlanta, Figura will play a leading role in building the foundations to accelerate growth across North and South America, promoting the brand, expanding its market presence and fostering partnerships with key stakeholders.

Figura joins LineView having accrued more than 30 years’ experience working in the food and beverage sector, most recently in global supply chain development at Coca-Cola, and brings industry knowledge and broad operational experience to the team. Educated as an industrial engineer, Figura worked as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving in engineering and operations roles before transitioning into industry, working in manufacturing and operations leadership roles.

Figura says, “I’m excited about the opportunity to share my knowledge and experience to help LineView successfully expand in the Americas market. There is huge untapped potential in the region—particularly in the food and drinks sector—to unlock production line efficiencies and increase sustainability. LineView is already operating with some of the biggest names in food and drink, but there is so much more opportunity stateside which I'm excited to unlock.”







