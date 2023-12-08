Novolex is introducing food packaging containers that are recyclable and made with a minimum 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

The new products, made by Novolex brand Waddington North America (WNA), feature various sizes of dessert cups, tamper-evident containers, cake containers and bakery clamshells. They include BreakAway clear clear containers, which the company says keeps food safe and secure with a tamper-evident feature indicating when the top has been removed.

"We are proud to add to our growing number of products manufactured with recycled content," says Stephen Kapantais, director of technology, rigid plastics at Novolex. "Sustainability is critical to the future of our industry, and we are committed to creating even more innovative products to reduce our impact on the environment and support the circular economy."

The newest products made with at least 10% PCR include:

Signature dessert cups: Designed to enhance dessert presentations, these transparent cups are available in three sizes and come with a universal lid. All are made with polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

CakePak bases and lids: These clear containers offer the patented EZ Release system that features lift tabs, making the containers simple to open and seal. They offer different bases to fit various cake designs, with customization options available.

BreakAway tamper-evident containers: These clear containers are designed to keep food safe and secure with a tamper-evident feature indicating when the top has been removed. They also are stackable and available in various popular sizes and shapes.

Multi-use clamshells: These clear containers provide optimal product visibility and enhance food presentation. They also feature a secure closure that provides a tight seal to keep food fresh. The clamshells come in a variety of custom shapes and sizes, making them ideal for loaf cakes, cookies and more.