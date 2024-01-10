Founded by a former ImpossibleFoods employee and supported by a team of scientists and board-certified animal nutritionists, PawCo pioneered GreenMeat, a fully plant-based meat tailored for pet food, and are now expanding the product range. The company aims to offer pets complete and balanced plant-based meals, stating that these new products have unique features and health benefits.

InstaBites is a fresh shelf stable plant-based dog food. Tailored for convenience, these shelf-stable meals are a low-cost alternative to kibbles and offer the quality of fresh food with the ease of dry food storage.

"Our mission at PawCo is to ensure every dog and dog owner has access to healthy and affordable meal alternatives, without sacrificing other animals' lives," says Dr. Mahsa Vazin, founder and CEO of PawCo Foods. "We are using AI in various parts of our process to ensure the food is optimized for dogs while improving the palatability and taste of our products."