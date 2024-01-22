AutoScheduler.AI announced that Stephen Zujkowski has joined the company as the vice president of customer success. With more than 30 years in the supply chain industry, Zujkowsk will bring his experience to help AutoScheduler grow and achieve scale while driving value in customers’ supply chains.

“Stephen will be the critical guiding force that oversees our deployment strategy, metric capture and tracking, and overall customer delivery success,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “He will be the face of success for all AutoScheduler’s customers, ensuring the talented team continues delivering exceptional services and fostering true partnerships.”

“The executives at AutoScheduler are some of the most innovative in the industry, and I am pleased to join them to focus on improving deployment processes and measuring KPIs in customer success,” says Zujkowski. "I will ensure customer satisfaction is central to business decisions throughout the organization.”

As vice president of customer success, Zujkowski is responsible for overseeing the strategy, execution and management of all aspects related to customer deployments and satisfaction. He will ensure that customers derive maximum value from AutoScheduler. He is expected to drive measurable positive business outcomes, customer satisfaction, retention and expansion across the customer base.

Previously, Zujkowski, was vice president, global supply chain IT at CHEP, a partner in the supply chain practice at Accenture, and a vice president at Oracle Corp. He has experience installing and operating supply chain technology solutions along with hands-on experience managing warehouses. He combines operations and technology expertise to capitalize on rapidly-changing business imperatives.

He graduated with a BS in logistics from Penn State University. He received his MBA in finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University.