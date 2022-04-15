Good Foods, a provider of better-for-you dips, guacamoles and salad dressings, has announced its latest hire, Tim Meskill, who will take on the role of vice president of club strategy to support strategic growth plans for the brand’s prospective and current club retail partners, including Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S. and Canada).

In this role, he will develop and execute strategic club retail customer plans that align with the brand’s corporate growth and financial goals, including driving new and existing product growth. Meskill brings to his role a robust background in facilitating influential sales strategies within club channels and most recently served in sales leadership with Curation Foods.

“Growing our brand and our diverse product portfolio across club channels remains a priority for Good Foods,” says Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Given Tim’s deep understanding and experience in this space, we are confident he is just the strategist we need to facilitate that growth.”

Family-owned Good Foods’ products are packaged using in-house, high-pressure processing (HPP) that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. CEO and Founder Kurt Penn started the company with the belief that HPP was the future of clean, safe foods. Unlike thermal treatments, such as pasteurization, HPP preserves all nutrients and maintains the bright flavors of fresh food while extending shelf life.