Pacteon Group has appointed Janet Darnley as the vice president of marketing. In her new role, Darnleywill spearhead strategic initiatives to drive efficient growth across Pacteon Group and its subsidiary companies, including Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc., Phoenix Wrappers Corp., and ESS Technologies, Inc.

Darnley brings to Pacteon Group a wealth of experience with over 20 years in the packaging industry. Her extensive industry knowledge and proven competence make her a valuable addition to the leadership team. Prior to joining Pacteon Group, Darnley held key positions such as director of marketing & communications, food, North America at Syntegon, director of marketing|2P product manager at Bosch Packaging, and director of marketing for Kliklok-Woodman.

Darnley has been actively involved in the industry, serving on PMMI industry committees since 2019. She currently holds a position on the business intelligence committee.

Says Darnley, “I am excited to join Pacteon Group, the one source for end-of-line packaging solutions—great equipment and great people.”

Mike Odom, Pacteon CEO, commented on Janet’s appointment, saying, “With the continued growth of Pacteon and our brands, it is time to enhance our marketing reach to ensure the industry is aware of our quality solutions for end-of-line packaging. I’m thrilled to have Janet and her impressive experience, attention to detail, and passion join Pacteon’s executive team.”

Darnley's approach to marketing aligns with Pacteon Group’s commitment to customer value, purposeful evolution of the marketing function, and the optimization of brand value. Her global perspective and understanding of the engineered equipment and automation solution segment will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s marketing strategies forward.

Darnley holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.