Pacteon Group has acquired Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions, a provider of integrated conveyor systems for the food and beverage industry.

This move marks a milestone in Pacteon’s growth strategy and reaffirms its commitment to product handling expertise. The acquisition of Descon aligns with Pacteon’s vision to be a source for end-of-line packaging automation equipment and strengthens its portfolio of offerings. By capitalizing upon the expertise, technologies and resources of both organizations, Pacteon aims to deliver even greater value to its customers and partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Descon into the Pacteon family," says Mike Odom, CEO of Pacteon Group. "This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for us to provide more complete solutions for our customers to automate the supply of life’s products. Together, we will continue to innovate, deliver exceptional solutions for our customers and differentiate ourselves in the packaging industry."

Descon brings a wealth of experience and capabilities to Pacteon, including continuous improvement, innovation and customer satisfaction. By leveraging these strengths, Pacteon aims to enhance its competitive position and drive long-term value.

"We are excited to join forces with Pacteon and leverage our combined strengths to unlock new opportunities and drive growth," says Dave Farquhar, chairman and co-founder of Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions. "Together, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our customers."

As part of the acquisition, Descon will operate as a subsidiary of Pacteon Group, maintaining its brand identity, facilities and leadership team. This approach will enable Pacteon to preserve the unique strengths and capabilities of Descon while capitalizing on collaboration opportunities.

Pacteon is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners of both organizations.