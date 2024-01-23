QualiTech, LLC announced that Rick Pedersen, former president of Ornua Ingredients North America, has joined the company as CEO.

Pedersen brings more than 20 years of experience in the specialty ingredients industry to QualiTech as well as a track record of catalyzing transformational growth in businesses across the food value chain. Throughout his career, he has cultivated expertise in sales, finance and operations functions both domestically and internationally, the company says. His prior experience driving revenue growth at leading value-added ingredients companies, decades of proven leadership skills and strong focus on strategy and innovation will help to accelerate QualiTech’s trajectory and reinforce its position as an industry leader in the ingredients market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick to QualiTech,” says Steven Loeffler, managing director at MidOcean Partners, a middle-market private equity firm and majority owner of QualiTech. “Rick’s extensive experience in the ingredients sector, combined with his deep understanding of consumer preferences, market trends and the innovation process make him the ideal fit to propel QualiTech through its next phase of growth. Under Rick’s leadership, we believe QualiTech will be able to further leverage its robust ingredient portfolio and leading position across its core end markets to capitalize on existing opportunities and expand into adjacent products to reach both new and existing customers.”

“I am excited to join QualiTech at such a critical inflection point in the company’s evolution,” says Pedersen. “QualiTech’s reputation for delivering innovative solutions and longstanding commitment to quality, technology and service have established the Company as a leading ingredient supplier across the food, animal nutrition and agronomy markets. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the QualiTech leadership team as we continue to drive innovation, optimize operations, and refine our commercial strategy to support sustainable long-term growth.”

Prior to his role as president of Ornua Ingredients North America, a leading processed dairy business, Pedersen was president and CEO of Agrana Fruit North America. Previously, he held a variety of leadership positions at Fonterra, including chief financial officer and finance director of the Americas, where he led a range of initiatives to spur profitable growth and directed financial management and planning throughout North and South American markets. Pedersen has also previously held executive and leadership roles at major global brands including Nestlé and Novartis Consumer Health. He earned a BS in economics from the University of Wisconsin.