PACK EXPO East, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, once again set new attendance records with its latest event. Held from March 18–20 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, the show welcomed an impressive 7,977 attendees and occupied 120,000 net sq. ft. of floor space. As the premier regional show for consumer-packaged goods and pharmaceutical companies, PACK EXPO East continues to serve as a hub for discovering the latest innovations in manufacturing solutions.

"PACK EXPO East’s continued growth has solidified its place as a vital event for packaging and processing professionals in the region,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI. “While we celebrate this growth, our focus remains on delivering the high-quality experience our shows are known for. This includes offering solutions for more than 40 markets and tailoring experiences to meet the needs of the industry."

Featuring more than 500 exhibitors, the show floor featured an array of machinery and equipment in action, catering to sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial and agricultural chemicals, personal care and cosmetics. Exhibitors capitalized on the opportunity to showcase innovations and foster connections, resulting in high-quality leads and promising business prospects.

Justin LaHayne, area sales manager at First Choice Industrial, LLC, commended the event, particularly highlighting the quality of leads generated. "Our debut at PACK EXPO East exceeded expectations, with substantial traffic to our booth and promising opportunities for expansion into new markets," he says.

Echoing LaHayne's sentiment, exhibitors like John Holmes, national line integration manager at DTM Packaging, A Massman Company, expressed satisfaction with the show's performance. "The traction and conversations at the show have been fantastic, with promising indications of meeting our sales objectives," he says.

Attendees also benefited from the diverse offerings of PACK EXPO East, with many seizing the opportunity to explore crossover solutions for their manufacturing needs. From enhancing packaging operations to modernizing with sustainable solutions, attendees found ample resources and connections to address their evolving requirements.

“This is my first time at PACK EXPO East, and the exhibitors have been helpful,” says Sandy Carreras, advisor, La Orocovena Biscuit Inc. “We are trying to improve our packaging operations and looking across industries at pharmaceutical equipment to do that as we move a plant.”

“I came to PACK EXPO East because we are modernizing and looking to update with end-of-line packaging solutions,” says Jim Blickensdorf, business unit manager, Maytag Dairy Farms. “I've found at least one contractor and a couple of other potential suppliers.”

In addition to the exhibition, PACK EXPO East provided educational opportunities through the Innovation Stage and Industry Speaks sessions. Attendees also enjoyed networking events such as the Taste of Philly opening reception and gatherings hosted by the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network and Young Professionals Network.

Laura Thompson, vice president of Trade Shows at PMMI, emphasized the importance of these networking opportunities, saying, "Attendees appreciate the chance to delve into industry issues while forging connections with peers, offering a comprehensive experience unique to PACK EXPO East."

For those unable to attend in person, the Innovation Stage sessions remain accessible online until April 15, ensuring that participants can engage in discussions on groundbreaking technologies and innovative applications showcased during the event.

