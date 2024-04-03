Refresco, a global independent beverage solutions provider for global, national, and emerging (GNE) brands and retailers in Europe, North America, and Australia, announced it has completed the acquisition of VBC Bottling Company.

VBC, a family-owned contract manufacturer of premium beverages, is located in Modesto, Calif. The acquisition of VBC Bottling Company complements Refresco’s footprint and capabilities in North America, and further strengthens its ability to provide beverage solutions to branded customers, according to the company.

“Acquiring VBC is another step in executing our proven Buy & Build strategy," says Hans Roelofs, Refresco's CEO. "The company’s strong customer base, strategically located facility and warehousing capacity further strengthens our footprint in North America. Additional canning capacity along the West Coast improves our ability to service all our contract manufacturing customers.”