Brynwood Partners IX L.P. announced that it has acquired Miracapo Pizza Company LLC from an affiliate of CC Industries, Inc. The transaction includes the company's three manufacturing facilities located in the Chicagoland area. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Miracapo is a contract manufacturer of frozen pizzas for convenience stores and branded customers serving the retail channel. The company owns three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in the Chicagoland area totaling 175,000 sq. ft. The company is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Ill., and employs approximately 385 employees.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Miracapo," says Henk Hartong III, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. "We look forward to the prospect of adding to our successful track record in the pizza space, with our prior portfolio company, Richelieu Foods and our current investment in the space, Great Kitchens Food Company, which primarily serves private label retail customers in the take-and-bake pizza space. We are impressed by what the company has achieved since its founding in 1984 and plan to build Miracapo's commercial capability."

The Brynwood Partners portfolio also includes Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Carolina Beverage Group, Hometown Food Company, Great Kitchens Food Company and West Madison Foods. Miracapo increases the total Brynwood manufacturing network to 19 facilities, approximately 4,700 employees and more than $3 billion in annual sales. Four of our six companies have corporate offices in Chicago and six of our 19 facilities are Chicago-based.