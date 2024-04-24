Marson Foods, LLC, a manufacturer of waffle products for K12 and foodservice, opened its new $35 million, 147,000-sq.-ft. baking facility in Hazelwood, Mo. The modern distribution facility includes 12,000 sq. ft. of fully automated freezer capacity, end-to-end research and development capabilities, automated production lines to increase sales capacity, and space for five additional production lines.

“Our facility’s advanced technologies will allow us to continue to use the highest quality ingredients to create millions of nutritious meals,” says Marson Foods Co-owner Jan Marson. “With our R&D capabilities and space for additional production lines, we are eager to expand our offerings, and excited about the prospect of new partnerships for co-manufacturing and private label clients.”

Marson Foods is currently producing 420 waffles per minute, roughly 25,000 per hour, with a capacity of 150 million waffles a year.

“We custom tailored the facility infrastructure as well as our processes with full automation in mind. In addition, we handpicked some of the top equipment vendors in the world to be a part of this project. Starting with a raw material handling and traceability system, automated mixing system, authentic Belgian waffle line and oven manufactured in Belgium, packaging systems from Switzerland, as well as end of line robotics and conveying from the U.S. The onsite refrigeration for finished goods storage also includes a fully automatic ASRS system to eliminate personnel from working in the harsh freezer environment,” says Tyler Wallace, chief operating officer of Marson Foods. “All in all, the decision to leverage automation allows us to maintain the highest level of food safety and quality at a lower price point to the consumer.”

The Marsons’ previous company, Nature’s Bakery, operated out of a facility in Hazelwood before it was sold to healthy snack brand, KIND, a member of the Mars family of companies. Marson Foods’ new facility is located at 1590 Tradeport Drive in Hazelwood.