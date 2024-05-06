Ted Burnett

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has named Ted Burnett as senior advisor, technology and innovation.

"Ted adds advanced knowledge and insight to our emphasis on holistic system design and process selection," says Fortifi CEO Massimo Bizzi. "His expertise integrates with our focus on going beyond primary and secondary processing to excel in prepared and convenience food."

Burnett is a 40-year veteran of Tyson Foods, with executive roles in engineering and technology for domestic and Asian operations. In addition to his primary role, Burnett will join the Fortifi Customer Advisory Council to assist Fortifi brands in boosting industry and customer connections.

"Fortifi is elevating the food processing industry with globally innovative approaches to holistic systems," Burnett says. "I am honored to join this outstanding organization and play a role in its continued growth as an international leader."

Burnett holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture and agriculture operations from the University of Arkansas. He is based in Fayetteville, Ark.