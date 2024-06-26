St. Armands Baking Company, a Florida commercial bakery offering local delivery, fresh and frozen availability, custom baking, and co-packing, has been acquired by Engelman’s Baking Co., a wholesale bakery offering fresh and frozen bread products. Engelman’s is a portfolio company of Shoreline Equity Partners, LLC. Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to St. Armands for this transaction.

Bernard Vroom, Owner of St. Armands, says, “We are thrilled to partner with Engelman’s. Both companies have similar backstories and share the same high standards. Strategically, we will be able to expand our footprint in the Southeast and beyond. Since 1981, our employees, customers, and suppliers have transformed St. Armands from a mom-and-pop bakery into the company it is today, serving thousands of customers with quality organic and specialty breads. For all of this, I am very grateful."

Rob Hathy, CEO of Engelman’s Bakery, says, “We are very excited to partner with the St. Armands team. Bringing together the exceptional talent and culture that both companies share will allow us to have a broader product portfolio and better serve our customers.”

Paul Bell, President and CFO of Engelman’s Bakery, adds, “Bernard and the St. Armands team have done a terrific job building the business over the years. This partnership strengthens our national footprint and creates significant commercial opportunities for both businesses.”