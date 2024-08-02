Rigby is launching organic squeeze pouch treats for dogs.

At launch, chicken and beef pouches will be available, with more flavors coming soon.

Marin Sun Farms Organic Beef, organic sweet potato and organic spinach. Rigby Chicken: Mary's Free-Range Organic Chicken, organic butternut squash, organic peas and organic olive oil

"At Rigby, we believe that dogs deserve the same level of nutritional excellence as every other member of the family," says Harry Adolphus, co-CEO and founder, Rigby Pets. "The pet industry is quickly evolving, and we are among those brands at the forefront of the change. Not only are our pouches treats you can feel good about giving your pups, but when you give your dog a Rigby pouch it's more than just a treat, it's a bonding experience."

Rigby pouches are convenient, portable and mess-free. The spout is designed to target sensory stimulation – ideal for training and motivating dogs through high-value rewards.

"Lickable treats are the best-kept secret in the professional dog world. Rigby is a solution that will change how pet professionals and parents engage with their pups,” says Nick Carrel, co-CEO and founder, Rigby Pets. "The convenience of the resealable no-mess pouch makes it easy to bring Rigby everywhere your dog goes, it's super-high-value, which is the perfect training tool to hold the dog's attention and guide them in any situation."

Rigby’s squeeze pouch treats are available on rigbypets.com and Amazon. From July-September, Rigby will be available at New York City's Pop Up Grocer.