Fresh Inset is introducing Vidre+ Complex, its technology that unlocks the full potential of 1-MCP (1-Methylcyclopropene) application across the entire supply chain, to the United States.

Vidre+ makes every existing type of fresh produce packaging and label functional and adaptable into a smart version with adjustable protection against the negative effects of ethylene. Vidre+ Stickers, a flagship product, can be tailored to optimize size and dose rate, ensuring effective protection for ethylene-sensitive produce in any type or size of packaging, including cardboard boxes, bags, trays and clamshells. Branding and white-label opportunities are also available.

The patented timed and gradual release of 1-MCP in Vidre+ technology ensures a controlled application effectively extending the freshness, quality, appearance and nutrient values of produce. This approach provides optimal protection during storage, transport and retail.

"Research has proven Vidre+ is effective on cherries, blueberries, raspberries, table grapes, limes, tomatoes, avocados, leafy greens, broccoli, peppers and more," says Tim Malefyt, Fresh Inset's chief technology officer. "It can be used right after harvest as well as during transport or storage to provide days to weeks (depending on the crop type) of additional shelf life to freshly harvested produce, helping to keep its quality and nutritional value and remain fit for the market. We are excited to offer a solution that extends beyond apples and pears to benefit many other produce categories. This is a game changer."

Vidre+ has received GRAS status by the FDA and is already revolutionizing 1-MCP delivery with the Vidre+ functional sticker. But there is more on the horizon for Fresh Inset. The company is disrupting and de-commoditizing the flexible and cardboard packaging industries with Vidre+ Complex by empowering PE, PP, PET films and paper cardboard that carry Vidre+ technology with the ability to extend freshness, without creating additional landfill waste.

"The use of Vidre+ to combat the negative effects of ethylene and extend produce shelf life is not new,” said Kevin Frye, Fresh Inset's VP market development, North America. “However, Fresh Inset has taken it to the next level with dose rate flexibility and gradual release technology that is operationally simple, affordable and enhances profitability. This is an incredibly exciting innovation that is garnering unprecedented interest amongst growers, packers, shippers and retailers alike, as they can all easily incorporate it into their operations and benefit from it, while increasing their sustainability efforts toward food waste reduction. Packaging companies are equally excited about the ability to empower their existing bags, boxes and clamshells with a freshness function and deliver added value packaging to their customers that will actually improve the freshness and quality of their produce."