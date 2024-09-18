ProMach has launched a Wine & Spirits Solutions group that will provide a portfolio of process, equipment and systems integration solutions for the wine and spirits industry.

ProMach has been a strategic partner for spirits companies for years. The creation of this solutions-based team will allow ProMach to gain greater insight, offer a broader solutions portfolio, and continue to be a trusted advisor that helps optimize operations.

Supported by industry experts from more than a dozen ProMach product brands worldwide, the Wine & Spirits Solutions team is positioned to solve the unique challenges of processing and packaging traditional bottled products, small-format bottles and ready-to-drink (RTD) products in cans and single-serve bottles.

From standalone systems to fully-integrated packaging lines, ProMach’s Wine & Spirits Solutions group provides process, filling, capping, corking, canning, cooking, sterilizing, coding, tamper-evident applicators, labeling, case packing, cartoning, conveyance and palletizing for virtually any type of wine or spirits packaging formats.

This direction also bolsters ProMach’s position as a leader in filling, closing, labeling and coding systems, with a portfolio of solutions that includes Fogg, Zalkin, P.E. Labellers, WLS, and ID Technology. With the recent acquisition of Italy-based MBF, ProMach is now one of the world’s premiere providers of wine filling solutions.

“ProMach's strategic investments in specific markets is an ongoing effort to deliver our customers with more complete and comprehensive solutions,” says Scott Smith, SVP – strategic marketing & business development. “Our support of these markets is a mix of new and innovative solutions, as well as acquisitions that fill gaps in our product portfolio. The wine and spirits industry is a key targeted market segment, and the formation of a dedicated team that is focused on this industry will allow us to better understand this ever-changing market and better serve our current and future customers.”

Complimenting these solutions, the ProMach Systems Group provides integrated packaging lines, conveyor and engineering services to wine and spirits companies. Featuring product brands Zarpac, ProMach Integrated Solutions, ZPI, Statera and Sentry, these global teams of technical and application experts provide integrated solutions from line design to end-of-line systems.

ProMach launched the Wine & Spirits Solutions team in conjunction with its annual Global Sales Leader meeting last week in Louisville, Ky.

“Given our strong position in the U.S. bourbon market, Louisville was a great place to announce this team, and we were able to do it with customers in attendance to reinforce our position and dedication to them,” Smith says.