Steak sauce brand A.1. is going beyond the condiment aisle with the debut of Steakhouse Butter.

Marking the brand’s first innovation outside the sauce bottle in more than five years, A.1. Steakhouse Butter combines steakhouse-inspired flavors and a buttery, creamy texture elevating grill enthusiasts’ favorite meals. The product was crafted in collaboration with Epicurean Butter.

From cowboy butter to garlic butter, food enthusiasts are crafting viral butter-based recipes to give their steaks the five-star treatment. Inspired by this growing trend, A.1. Steakhouse Butter meets the growing consumer demand for restaurant-quality flavors at home. Infused with fresh herbs and the signature tang of A.1. Steak Sauce, A.1. Steakhouse Butter offers foodies the flavor they crave in a convenient, easy-to-use format.

“From sauces to butter, we know our fans are constantly seeking new ways to recreate the steakhouse experience at home,” says Holland Robinson, brand manager, A.1. “An iconic accompaniment to red meat since 1824, A.1. knows steak. By blending time-honored tradition with modern culinary trends, the new Steakhouse Butter is the perfect partner to the grill, delivering a bold, buttery and savory complement to any meal.”

Whether enjoyed on steak, spread on pork chops or melted over a burger, A.1. Steakhouse Butter adds a rich, tangy burst of flavor with a smooth, buttery texture. Even classic side dishes such as mashed potatoes and corn on the cob reach new heights with this addition.