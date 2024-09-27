Key Technology, WECO, PPM Technologies and Multiscan, all part of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, have formed the Northern California Nut Processing Group, a specialized team providing equipment, applications expertise and service support to the region's thriving nut industry.

This new group brings together four Duravant operating companies to deliver a portfolio of optical sorters, vibratory conveyers, graders and other processing solutions for walnuts, almonds and pistachios, as well as dried fruits. Building on the foundation of WECO's sales and service network, this group helps nut customers maximize operating efficiencies while ensuring product quality and increasing yield.

“The nut industry in Northern California is a close-knit community with many small, family-run businesses that produce over half of the world's supply of several different types of nuts,” says Jack Lee, Duravant Group president - Food Sorting and Handling Solutions. "This new group leverages WECO’s established market presence to offer a broader set of solutions that are supported by a committed team of local technicians and sales professionals who understand how to meet the specific needs of this geographically compact yet globally significant region. We’re not just selling and leasing equipment – we're building strong, lasting partnerships with the nut processors and packers here.”

The Northern California Nut Processing Group offers a suite of equipment solutions that address every stage of nut processing from raw receiving to final packaging. This includes advanced WECO and Multiscan in-shell sorting systems, Key Technology shelled nut sorting and packaging distribution systems and PPM Technologies seasoning and thermal processing equipment.

Central to the new group's approach is its commitment to customer service. Building on WECO’s established organization, the Northern California Nut Processing Group has assembled an expert team of sales professionals and service technicians based in the region. This local presence ensures rapid response times and personalized support.

The group's capabilities are being showcased at its Customer Experience Center in Sacramento, Calif. This facility offers equipment demonstrations and application testing, allowing customers to experience the processing solutions firsthand. The center also serves as a hub for customer employee training, aftersales service and technical support, further enhancing the group's ability to successfully meet the diverse needs of nut processors in the region. Additionally, the group maintains a nearby comprehensive parts support center in Woodland, Calif. to further enhance responsiveness and minimize downtime.