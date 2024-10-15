Amass Brands Group announced the acquisition of Calirosa Tequila, a premium tequila brand known for its rosa tequila and flavor profiles.

Calirosa Tequila was founded with a commitment to craftsmanship and tradition and has gained acclaim for its handcrafted tequilas. The brand reportedly uses only the finest ingredients and unique wine-barrel aging, a process perfected by the Real Family over 80 years ago. Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo partnered with the family-owned distillery to help introduce rosa tequila to the world by creating Calirosa Tequila.

Amass Brands Group says it saw in Calirosa Tequila an opportunity to further diversify its offerings and tap into the growing demand for premium tequilas. With a shared commitment to quality, innovation and authenticity, the acquisition aligns seamlessly with Amass Brands Group's overarching strategy to expand its presence in key segments of the spirits market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Calirosa Tequila into the Amass Brands Group family," says Mark Lynn, CEO of Amass Brands Group. "Calirosa's dedication to crafting outstanding tequilas perfectly complements our existing portfolio, and we are excited to leverage our combined expertise to further elevate the brand and bring its top-tier products to even more consumers around the world."

Under the stewardship of Amass Brands Group, Calirosa Tequila will continue to operate with its existing team and remain committed to its core values of quality, craftsmanship and sustainability. The acquisition will provide Calirosa Tequila with access to Amass Brands Group's global distribution network, marketing resources and industry expertise.

"We are proud of what Calirosa has achieved thus far, and we believe that joining forces with Amass Brands Group will enable us to unlock even greater opportunities for our brand," says Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, co-founders of Calirosa Tequila. "Together, we look forward to continuing our journey of crafting superior tequilas and sharing them with the world."

The acquisition of Calirosa Tequila by Amass Brands Group is effective immediately. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.