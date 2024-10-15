The Delimex brand is expanding beyond taquitos with the launch of new Crispy Quesadillas, marking one of the brand’s first new products in more than five years.

Available in both Char-Grilled Chicken and Chipotle Chicken varieties, Delimex Crispy Quesadillas pack bold flavor, juicy chicken, and gooey cheese in a crunchy tortilla. The new offerings leverage Kraft Heinz’s proprietary 360CRISP technology to deliver quesadillas with pan-fried crispiness straight from the microwave.

“Founded by Oscar Ancira Sr., a Mexican-born entrepreneur, Delimex delivers vibrant, Mexican-inspired flavors in convenient, frozen formats,” says Maryana Dluzniewski, marketing director for Delimex. “As we look to elevate Mexican-style frozen foods beyond taquitos, we’re redefining what’s possible through innovative technology. We’re taking bold steps forward to deliver crave-worthy offerings that will delight our fans.”

Delimex Crispy Quesadillas are now available in the frozen food aisle of major retailers nationwide including Target, Kroger and Walmart, among others for suggested retail price of $5.99.