BGO Cold Chain announced the acquisition of Medley Cold Logistics, a 178,000-sq.-ft. cold storage warehouse in Miami. The property was acquired on behalf of BGO’s Core Plus strategy, and is 100% leased to Quirch Foods, an international food distribution company.

The purchase of Medley Cold Logistics follows the joint acquisition of Miami-based SkyChefs Cold Storage with Iconic Equities in 2023 and adds to BGO’s growing cold storage portfolio in Florida which includes three development projects; Tampa Cold Logistics, and two build-to-suit projects in the Jacksonville area.

“The BGO Cold Chain team is helping to deliver value for our investors, clients and partners with our in-house expertise in a highly technical sector of the commercial real estate market with high barriers to entry. This latest acquisition reflects the strength and expertise of both our U.S. Core Plus team and our BGO Cold Chain relationships in the market, and our commitment to partnering with our tenants to provide solutions that prioritize their operations and the long-term health of their businesses” says Jonathan Epstein, managing partner and global head of BGO Cold Chain. “Across an array of our global strategies, Medley Cold Logistics adds to a growing portfolio of over 70 acquired or developed cold storage assets globally, and further underscores our conviction to this asset class and our intention to be a leader for the long term.”

Situated on 15 acres, Medley Cold Logistics maintains 32-ft. clear heights, 29 loading docks, 236 parking spaces and 116,000 sq. ft. of freezer space. The facility offers access to Florida’s Turnpike, US-27, and State Road 826 (the Palmetto Expressway) and is located near the Miami International Airport and the Port of Miami. The property’s site also has favorable attributes for strategic expansion, where BGO’s experienced, in-house development team stand ready to deliver bespoke solutions to meet the future growth needs of the tenant.