The KHS Group is expanding its expertise in the handling of PET and glass bottles by acquiring majority share of Tyrolon-Schulnig GmbH.

Tyrolon’s know-how is already being put to use on KHS lines, with established equipment such as conveying stars and neck clamp systems to be jointly further developed. Whether for a new line or as a retrofit package for existing machinery, bottle conveying technology by Tyrolon offers efficiency, flexibility and occupational safety.

“This holding binds two companies closer together who already worked extremely successfully together in the past,” says Martin Resch, managing director of the KHS Group. “It’s therefore not only good strategy to further develop this knowledge with the focus on the high-performance range; first and foremost, it also gives our customers significant added value, with systems and solutions now available from a single source.”

Founded in 1981, Tyrolon-Schulnig GmbH is known for the development and production of two systems. One is the tyrolon Star that enables gentle, efficient and versatile conveying of bottles and other containers of various shape and size. The other is the universal tyrolon neck clamp system.

“KHS’ reliable machine and system solutions harmonize perfectly with our products,” says Ludwig Schulnig, CEO and founder of Tyrolon-Schulnig GmbH. “I’m convinced that we’ll further optimize container handling through our intensified partnership and that our clients will profit from even more effective and sustainable production.”

The future Tyrolon GmbH will not only supply KHS with its portfolio – it will service the entire market. The universal system will continue to be available to all.

Both companies emphasize their loyalty to their respective locations and particular responsibility towards the Tyrolon workforce at the Hochfilzen headquarters in Austria. KHS’ worldwide organization will also give Tyrolon opportunities for growth.