Armored Fresh has expanded its zero-dairy lineup with Grated Parmesan and Grated Kimchi Parmesan.

The company’s Grated Parmesan offers a rich, nutty flavor with a mild umami finish, making it an ideal topping for pasta, pizza, garlic bread, soups, salads and more. This versatile, zero-dairy cheese provides an alternative for those avoiding dairy and gluten. Grated Kimchi Parmesan combines the spicy, umami notes of kimchi with the savory taste of Parmesan. Sprinkle it on pizza as you would with red pepper and Parmesan, or pair it with hot honey for a sweet and spicy bite.

During the development of Grated Parmesan, Armored Fresh innovated a patented technology that mimics the traditional process of grating aged cheese rather than using the typical spray-drying method. This allows the brand to achieve the authentic taste and texture of dairy Parmesan.

“The zero-dairy market lacks truly flavorful alternatives,” says Rudy Yoo, founder and CEO of Armored Fresh. “Parmesan is a household staple for many meals, and we worked hard to make sure our Grated Parmesan could match the texture and taste of classic cheese. Inspired by the idea of adding instant flavor and texture to meals, we created Grated Kimchi Parmesan. It’s unlike anything on the market, blending a new cultural flavor with Parmesan to elevate a classic sustainably.”

With a team of R&D specialists and experienced chefs, Armored Fresh zero-dairy products that match the flavor and texture of dairy cheese. Through multiple patented processes, these cheeses replicate the taste and texture of dairy-based cheese.

Like all Armored Fresh products, Grated Parmesan and Grated Kimchi Parmesan are non-GMO, gluten-free and made entirely from plants. These two new cheeses are now available on the Armored Fresh website and will launch on Walmart and Amazon online before the end of the year.