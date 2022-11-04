Armored Fresh announced the U.S. launch of its new plant-based cheese products in more than 100 supermarkets located throughout New York City. The company will be debuting three types of cubed cheeses; cheddar, plain and blueberry to American consumers for the first time through retail distribution in Key Foods, Met Fresh, C Town, City Acres, and associated stores throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. Starting in late November, Armored Fresh cubed cheese will be available for purchase nationally through its website.

The plant-based cheese cube product is made using a technique that reportedly mimics the process of creating dairy cheese while substituting almond milk and plant-based lactic acid. Armored Fresh says its cheese has a soft texture comparable to regular cheese and the fragrant flavor of regular cheese. Reportedly, the addition of "Key-mix," infuses nutrients to create a healthy, plant-based cheese that doesn’t sacrifice taste. The cheese also contains protein levels similar to dairy cheese, with up to 20% per 100g.

The company plans to expand to New Jersey by the end of the year through retail distribution in more than 300 stores, and it is in discussion to enter national grocery retailers including Kroger, Wegmans, Albertsons Companies, U.S. Foods, United Natural Foods (UNFI) and Kehe. In addition, the company is also planning to secure various offline distribution networks to expand its contact points with global consumers.