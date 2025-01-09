This is the first time you’re seeing my face on this page, but my name appeared in FOOD ENGINEERING several times last year.

I’d like to take this opportunity to formally introduce myself.

I’m Alyse Thompson-Richards, and I previously served as the publication’s associate editor-in-chief. Starting this month, the “associate” will drop off my title as I take FE’s helm.

I joined FOOD ENGINEERING last April, but I’ve been with BNP Media—FE’s parent company—for almost nine years. Through my time with BNP, I’ve observed and reported on nearly all segments of the food industry—from production and packaging, to new products, trends and category insights.

My first foray into food and trade journalism came through the sweet world of candy. I worked on Candy Industry for six years, allowing me to step into manufacturing facilities (that smell amazing!) and learn the production process from ingredient receiving to end-of-line packaging.

My confectionery knowledge served as an ideal bridge into cannabis-infused edibles, which were the focus of Cannabis Products Insider. On that publication, I covered not only food manufacturing but the added challenges of infusing active ingredients into products and operating in a complicated regulatory environment.

Nonetheless, joining FOOD ENGINEERING has been an eye-opening experience because it’s given me a detailed look at the realities of running a plant, including design, process engineering, and management of water, wastewater, energy and air. I’m excited to learn more.

This year, FE will continue to bring you the latest on core topics such as cleaning and sanitation, food safety, maintenance strategies, OEE and packaging. We’ll also keep you up to date on the expansive and evolving category of alternative protein, as well an in-depth look at the food plants making great strides in automation and sustainability.

We’re also deep into planning for this year’s edition of the Food Automation & Manufacturing Symposium and Expo, set for April 14-16 in sunny Tampa, Florida. I can’t wait to see you there.

In the meantime, I’d love to get to know our readers even more. Please reach out with story ideas, insights, or even a friendly hello. Here’s to a great 2025 for FOOD ENGINEERING and the food industry as a whole.