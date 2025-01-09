Schuman Cheese has launched Delve dips and spreads, made with award-winning cheeses from the company’s portfolio.

Each Delve dip is made using Cello mascarpone as the base, ensuring a smooth texture. They’re complemented by Schuman cheeses and natural ingredients. The Delve lineup includes three flavors:

Basil Pesto Parm: A blend of basil and Cello's Copper Kettle Parmesan Cheese

A blend of basil and Cello's Copper Kettle Parmesan Cheese Garlic Herb Asiago: A mix of garlic, fresh herbs and Cello's Asiago Cheese.

A mix of garlic, fresh herbs and Cello's Asiago Cheese. Whipped Feta: A rich and smooth take on this Mediterranean classic Dodoni Feta Cheese made from 100% Greek, pasteurized sheep's and goat's milk.

"We are thrilled to introduce Delve dips and spreads, a product that reflects our dedication to quality, innovation and craftsmanship," says Allison Schuman, chief business development officer at Schuman Cheese. "By combining the finest ingredients with our exceptional cheeses, we've created a truly indulgent snackable offering that elevates any occasion. Delve is more than just a dip — it's a celebration of flavor, texture and the rich heritage that defines Schuman Cheese."

Before hitting the shelves, Delve earned two awards at the 2024 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest.

Delve 16-oz. tubs are available at Costco for $8.99 in the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Texas (Dallas) regions with more regions nationally coming soon. Starting in February at Wakefern (ShopRite), 6-oz. tubs will be available at $5.99.