Treasure Cave is launching a Mild Blue Cheese to help the blue-curious consumer ease into the classic blue cheese flavor profile.

A gentler, milder offering than traditional blue cheese, the new Mild Blue Cheese opens the door for consumers to experience blue cheese through varying flavors and intensities.

"We've always celebrated blue cheese's unique qualities but we know those qualities can also make our beloved blue polarizing," said Jenny Englert, Saputo USA marketing director. "With our new Mild Blue Cheese, we're now offering a wider spectrum of flavors with varying intensity so apprehensive consumers can decide for themselves exactly how adventurous they want their plates and their palates to be by dialing down the bolder flavor notes."

Available in both wedges and crumbles, the Treasure Cave Mild Blue Cheese delivers a silky texture while toning down the boldness of the flavorful blue-veined cheese. The creamy, milder blue cheese is great for adding to salads and dips or for sprinkling on top of wings or a steak.

Treasure Cave Mild Blue Cheese is available in grocery retailers nationwide.