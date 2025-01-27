The International Society of Automation (ISA) has announced its leadership for the term beginning Jan. 1.

Members of the Executive Board include:

President: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company

President-elect Secretary: Ashley Weckwerth, P.E., Burns and McDonnell

Past President: Prabhu Soundarrajan, Kingston Capital

Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls

CEO and Executive Director: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation

Dr. Soloman Almadi, Saudi Aramco

Marco Ayala, MITRE

Alan Bryant, P.E., PMP, Occidental

Alexa Burr, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol

Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc.

Colleen Goldsborough, CPSC, United Electric Supply

Sherry LaBonne, Rockwell Automation

David Lee, C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services

Robert M. Lee, Dragos

Edward Naranjo

Mary Riedel, Martin Control Systems, Inc.

Megan Samford, Schneider Electric

Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation

Jeff Winter, Critical Manufacturing

These individuals have demonstrated commitment to ISA and to visioning the role that the society plays in the future of the automation community.

“I am honored to welcome this new slate of exceptional professionals to ISA leadership,” Reynolds says. “I am delighted to see such a wide array of experience across ISA and the industry sectors our society serves. I look forward to working with this group to continue the growth trajectory of ISA and empower our global community of automation professionals.”