The International Society of Automation (ISA) has announced its leadership for the term beginning Jan. 1.
Members of the Executive Board include:
- President: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company
- President-elect Secretary: Ashley Weckwerth, P.E., Burns and McDonnell
- Past President: Prabhu Soundarrajan, Kingston Capital
- Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls
- CEO and Executive Director: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation
- Dr. Soloman Almadi, Saudi Aramco
- Marco Ayala, MITRE
- Alan Bryant, P.E., PMP, Occidental
- Alexa Burr, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)
- Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol
- Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc.
- Colleen Goldsborough, CPSC, United Electric Supply
- Sherry LaBonne, Rockwell Automation
- David Lee, C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services
- Robert M. Lee, Dragos
- Edward Naranjo
- Mary Riedel, Martin Control Systems, Inc.
- Megan Samford, Schneider Electric
- Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation
- Jeff Winter, Critical Manufacturing
These individuals have demonstrated commitment to ISA and to visioning the role that the society plays in the future of the automation community.
“I am honored to welcome this new slate of exceptional professionals to ISA leadership,” Reynolds says. “I am delighted to see such a wide array of experience across ISA and the industry sectors our society serves. I look forward to working with this group to continue the growth trajectory of ISA and empower our global community of automation professionals.”