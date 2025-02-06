As a globally renowned brand, maintaining a reputation for excellence is paramount for Heineken. At its facility in Guadalajara, Mexico, operations run continuously, producing 30 million liters of beer and cider each month with more than 300 professionals on-site.

According to Uberth Rios, maintenance coordinator at Heineken Guadalajara, ensuring a reliable power supply is vital for the plant to meet production targets for its 20-plus brands.

“We also have critical equipment, such as boilers and compressors, that must stay operational at all times,” Rios says. “Any stoppage would necessitate immediate intervention to restore functionality and to minimize production delays. Through the timely preventative maintenance offered by ABB Electrification Service, Heineken can mitigate against these risks.”

A More Sustainable Future for Heineken

One of Heineken’s key objectives for its longstanding relationship with ABB is to continuously enhance the sustainability of its operations — a challenge that ABB is well-equipped to address.

“ABB plays a crucial role in Heineken’s sustainability journey by ensuring efficient and high-quality energy distribution, reducing electrical consumption and guaranteeing the reliability of our electrical equipment,” Rios says. “As a trusted partner, they’ve kept us informed about the latest technological advancements to improve our processes. We anticipate future ABB projects will further boost our operational efficiency.”

A Long-Lasting, Trusted Partnership

ABB began its relationship with Heineken Guadalajara in 2012 through its installation of the main substation in the machine house.

“Heineken is a valued client for us,” explains Josue Cervantes, senior engineer at ABB Electrification Service in Mexico. “We’ve been working with them for several years, assisting with installation, conditioning, commissioning, training and maintenance on all (of) Heineken’s ABB products, including its switchgear and UPS systems.”

With the partnership now spanning over a decade, ABB’s strong understanding of the facility’s existing systems and engineering expertise has helped evolve its relationship with Heineken’s local team. ABB has been able to enhance its predictive maintenance strategies for Heineken through its advisory services, assessing different elements of the facility across the dimensions of reliability, safety, security and sustainability.

As Heineken continues to future-proof its operations, having this continuous insight and consultative support from a partner like ABB is key.

The relationship between Heineken and ABB Electrification Service is built on mutual respect, says Israel Omar Lucio Nieto, senior service engineer at ABB, who has 16 years’ experience.

For Nieto, the ideal service technician is professional in his dealings with customers, possesses extensive product knowledge and can solve any problem that arises.

“A good technician is characterized by responsibility, adaptability to different industries, people and cultures, and technical expertise and professionalism,” Nieto explains.

“ABB has become a reliable maintenance partner for Heineken due to the technical support they provide, as well as the timely and efficient periodic maintenance services,” Rios confirms.

Cervantes echoes the sentiment. He believes that a culture of respect and trust is built over years of reliable commissioning, maintenance and upgrades. “Our partnership has flourished over the years due to the exceptional maintenance services ABB has provided,” he says. “We pride ourselves in proactively making upgrades to extend the life and performance of equipment and offer ongoing advice to help Heineken achieve the best performance in their electrical systems.”

Nieto, Cervantes and the rest of the ABB Electrification Service team are working closely with Heineken to upgrade older equipment at the plant with ABB’s latest technology, including switchboards, cases and UPS systems. This technology will enable Heineken Guadalajara to reduce energy consumption and optimize space usage within the plant.

“All of this enhances Heineken’s productivity and contributes to cost reduction,” Cervantes says.