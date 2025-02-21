Crackd, the No. 1 plant-based egg product in the U.K., is coming to American grocery shelves and will be featured at Booth #2473 at this year’s Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., on March 5-7.

Much has been written about consumers’ frustration with the crisis that the egg industry is experiencing, with historic supply shortages and soaring prices. In turn, this has also caused other egg-replacement products to face supply issues. Crackd, however, will be produced in the U.S. and available to stock on grocers’ shelves as early as the second quarter of this year.

Crackd’s plant-based eggs have the taste and texture of the breakfast staple that Americans have loved for decades, and they cook up a breakfast scramble or omelets and are versatile enough for baking.

Other features of Crackd “eggs” include:

Are all-natural/non-GMO

Have zero cholesterol

Are free from 14 MSA allergens

Are lower in calories and fat than “regular” eggs

Have pourable pouches that are equivalent to seven eggs

Have the versatility to be used as an ingredient in food manufacturing

“We are so excited to bring this beloved U.K. brand to American consumers,” states Jonathan Traub, president of Plant Heads Inc. U.S. “Because the egg industry shortage is expected to continue at least through 2025, we think this is the perfect opportunity to provide a versatile, delicious — and available — answer for barren egg shelves and soaring prices in supermarkets.”

Representatives from Crackd will be at the booth for the duration of the Expo West show to provide samples, talk about what is exciting about this product and discuss availability for U.S. grocers.