Taking a Whole-Building Approach to Drain Selection

When it comes to food safety in manufacturing, every detail matters.

While surface sanitation, air filtration and equipment hygiene are often the focus of compliance efforts, one critical factor remains overlooked: the drainage system. Traditional, outdated or poorly designed drainage systems pose significant risks to food safety and facility operations. They can harbor harmful bacteria, leading to foodborne illnesses, costly recalls, reputational damage and operational disruptions. Clogs and floods exacerbate these issues, compromising safety and causing downtime

Modern, food-safe slot drain systems are transforming facilities by enhancing safety, hygiene and efficiency. These systems collect fewer contaminants, are easier to clean and reduce cleaning time, making thorough sanitation more feasible. They are also straightforward to install or retrofit, making them ideal for upgrading existing facilities. Specialized companies can complete installations quickly, often within two to three days, minimizing downtime and ensuring a seamless transition.

A whole-building approach to drainage – considering every aspect of a facility’s sanitation and operational needs – is essential for ensuring a safe, efficient and regulatory-compliant environment.





Strategic Approach for an Entire Facility

Designing an efficient drainage system for food production facilities demands a tailored strategy, as there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each area within a facility — be it a busy processing zone, a storage area or a customer-facing space — has unique needs.

Critical considerations include contamination risks, frequency of washdowns, water flow volume, exposure to high temperatures or harsh chemicals, equipment weight and floor slope. Even aesthetics play a role in customer-facing spaces.

There are three types of drains commonly used in food production facilities: area drains and linear drains. There are two types of linear drains — grated drains and slot drains. Choosing the optimal solution for each application and area is key to creating an effective system.

Food manufacturing facilities operate under strict hygiene protocols, yet drains — the very systems designed to remove waste and water — are often ignored during audits and inspections. Surprisingly, drains are rarely part of USDA audits, despite their potential to harbor dangerous pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes. A University of Maryland fact sheet on managing Listeria highlights how drains, especially those in consistently wet areas, are prime locations for bacterial growth. Cross-contamination from poorly maintained drains can spread bacteria throughout a facility, even when all other surfaces appear sanitized. If the facility as a whole is not designed with easy-to-clean drainage in mind, the risk of contamination increases significantly.





Accessibility: Area Drains Versus Linear Drains

Traditional area drain systems present challenges due to their extensive underground piping, which is difficult and expensive to access and clean. For instance, in a 4,800-sq.-ft. facility, an area drain system typically includes about 244 feet of buried pipes. These hidden pipes cannot be visually inspected or physically cleaned without specialized equipment, creating an environment where contaminants and bacteria can accumulate over time, unnoticed and unchecked, and solids accumulate, reducing flow and causing blockages.

Linear drain systems, on the other hand, are designed in a way that reduces the need for extensive underground piping, making drainage channels easier to access for cleaning and maintenance. For instance, in the same 4,800-sq.-ft. facility, a linear system with a 100-ft. slot drain would require just 10 feet of underground piping. This reduction in buried infrastructure simplifies inspections and maintenance, enabling staff to keep the drainage system in optimal condition. Area drains demand a costly and complex four-slope floor design around each drain. In our example, this requires a total of 48 individual slopes, compared to only four for a linear drain system. Besides the higher construction costs and added complexity, this design creates uneven floor surfaces, reducing both efficiency and safety for workers and wheeled equipment.





Cleanability: Grated Drains Versus Slot Drains

Linear drains come in two primary forms: grated drains and slot drains. While both provide access to the drainage channel for cleaning, their designs differ. Grated drains use removable grates to cover the channel, while slot drains offer a narrow, open and sleek design that eliminates the need for a grate altogether.





The Problem with Grated Drains

Grated drains have their place but come with their own set of issues. They can trap bacteria, leading to unpleasant odors and a higher risk of contamination. Cleaning them is a labor-intensive, time-consuming task due to the heavy, cumbersome grates. During cleaning, the uncovered drains pose a safety hazard, requiring sections of the area to be blocked off, causing interruptions and costly production downtime.

Over time, grated systems present further issues. The grates can rust or crack, becoming tripping hazards and compromising workplace safety. Many older drainage systems were not built to withstand the weight of modern, heavy machinery, such as autonomous material-handling equipment. This often results in warped grates, which not only endanger workers but also damage wheeled equipment that relies on smooth, even surfaces for maximum performance and durability.





Whole-Building Drainage Solutions

A whole-building approach to drainage ensures that every area of a facility has the optimal system for its specific needs. A comprehensive drainage strategy integrates multiple solutions tailored to different parts of the facility:

Area Drains: Best for compact spaces such as processing zones or equipment washdown areas, these drains effectively collect and remove water where space is limited.

Best for compact spaces such as processing zones or equipment washdown areas, these drains effectively collect and remove water where space is limited. Grated Drains: Ideal for areas with high-water-volume and lots of solids such as production floors and packaging lines, grated drains prevent pooling and flooding while accommodating heavy traffic.

Ideal for areas with high-water-volume and lots of solids such as production floors and packaging lines, grated drains prevent pooling and flooding while accommodating heavy traffic. Slot Drains: Slot drains combine durability with effortless cleaning. Their grate-free design provides a modern look, while advanced models include clean-in-place (CIP) technology and construction capable of withstanding forklift traffic. These systems are well-suited for customer-facing areas where aesthetics matter.

By strategically incorporating these drainage types based on facility needs manufacturers can optimize food safety while reducing maintenance costs.





Engineering for Hygiene: Designing Drains That Work

Another critical aspect of a whole-building approach is designing drains with built-in hygiene solutions. Modern slot drains, for example, address several of the key issues found in traditional drainage systems:

Cleanability: Slot drains are designed for easy access and cleaning. Unlike traditional drains, which hide contaminants in underground pipes, slot drains allow for direct visual inspection and manual or automated flushing.

Slot drains are designed for easy access and cleaning. Unlike traditional drains, which hide contaminants in underground pipes, slot drains allow for direct visual inspection and manual or automated flushing. Bacteria Prevention: Because they eliminate the need for grates, slot drains remove common bacterial hotspots where contaminants can accumulate.

Because they eliminate the need for grates, slot drains remove common bacterial hotspots where contaminants can accumulate. Structural Efficiency: Traditional area drains require a four-slope floor design, making installation costly and increasing the risk of uneven surfaces. Slot drains need a single slope, reducing construction costs and improving floor safety.

One of the latest advancements in drainage hygiene is the introduction of secondary locking strainers. Traditional strainers are often removed and discarded by employees to avoid the hassle of cleaning them. This bad practice allows solids to enter underground piping, creating blockages and contamination risks. In contrast, secondary locking strainers prevent improper removal, ensuring proper maintenance practices are followed.





Proactive Food Safety: Looking Beyond the Surface

Food manufacturing facilities are under increasing scrutiny for foodborne illness prevention, with recent outbreaks tied to contaminated production environments. A proactive approach to food safety means addressing all potential sources of contamination, including drainage.

Prevention Over Reaction: Instead of responding to contamination incidents, facilities should design their infrastructure to prevent bacterial growth in the first place.

Instead of responding to contamination incidents, facilities should design their infrastructure to prevent bacterial growth in the first place. Regulatory Compliance: As food safety regulations evolve, manufacturers that invest in hygienic drainage systems will be better equipped to meet and exceed compliance standards.

As food safety regulations evolve, manufacturers that invest in hygienic drainage systems will be better equipped to meet and exceed compliance standards. Long-Term Cost Savings: Upgrading to modern, low-maintenance drainage solutions reduces ongoing labor costs, minimizes downtime for cleaning, and extends the lifespan of facility infrastructure.

Adopting a whole-building approach to drainage is not merely an upgrade, but a transformative shift in food safety strategy. By integrating smart, hygienic drainage solutions across facilities, manufacturers can reduce contamination risks, streamline maintenance processes and ensure compliance with evolving food safety regulations. By proactively addressing hidden risks within the drain system, advanced drainage solutions enable safe, efficient operations while safeguarding productivity and regulatory compliance. Investing in innovative drainage technologies today paves the way for a safer, more efficient food production environment in the future.