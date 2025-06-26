C.H. Guenther Acquires Fresca Mexican Foods

C.H. Guenther & Son LLC recently acquired Fresca Mexican Foods LLC.

The transaction expands C.H. Guenther’s tortilla manufacturing capacity and deepens its relationships with foodservice and quick-service restaurant customers. With the acquisition of Fresca’s product portfolio, facilities and team, C.H. Guenther establishes itself as a supplier of tortilla products to the foodservice industry.

“I am very pleased to welcome Fresca to the CHG family,” says Rod Hepponstall, president and CEO of C.H. Guenther. “The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and strategic partnerships with some of the most prominent fast-casual and QSR chains in North America are a great fit as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We share a commitment to quality, innovation and customer service, and I am confident the addition of Fresca’s talented team will strengthen CHG’s commitment to quality products and excellent service.”

“Joining CHG marks an exciting new chapter for Fresca,” says Andy Savin, president of Fresca. “Together, we’ll continue to deliver exceptional products and service to our customers while expanding our reach and capabilities.”

C.H. Guenther & Son is owned by Pritzker Private Capital, along with management and co-investors. C.H. Guenther has more than 5,000 employees in 30 food manufacturing locations in the United States, Canada and western Europe, as well as in its corporate office in San Antonio.

“Fresca is an excellent strategic fit with CHG’s portfolio,” says Phil Iler, principal at PPC. “CHG has built a terrific commercial baking platform, and we’re delighted to continue our successful partnership together as the company explores complementary acquisition opportunities to add product capabilities and expand into new geographies.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.