Cerealto Invests in Snack Co-Manufacturer Fresca Foods

Cerealto has made a majority investment in Fresca Foods, a leading U.S. co-manufacturer of natural and organic snacks.

Cerealto’s investment establishes for the company a U.S. manufacturing presence in the world’s leading snacking market, with North America expected to represent around 20% of future group revenues.

Colorado-based Fresca Foods co-manufactures for leading U.S. and international brands, operating across five key categories: snack bars, granola, breakfast cereals, crackers and cookies. Fresca is known for premium natural and organic products, rapid innovation, quality standards and long-term customer partnerships.

Fresca Foods now combines its innovation expertise and ability to help U.S. customers grow their businesses with Cerealto’s scale and experience across co-manufacturing and private label. With new investment and enhanced capabilities, the partnership can accelerate innovation and unlock opportunities across both regions.

Cerealto will have a controlling stake in the partnership, while the Fresca Foods leadership team retains a significant shareholding and continues to lead and manage day-to-day U.S. operations.

“Today’s announcement marks a defining step in our growth journey,” says Cerealto CEO Bosco Fonts. “Partnering with Fresca Foods’ leadership team gives us a strong foothold in the world’s largest snacking market, shifting our business from predominantly European to truly international. With around 20% of our sales set to come from the U.S. through this partnership, this is a transformative step for Cerealto. The US organic snacking category is already valued at around $32 billion and is projected to grow at more than 6% annually, so this is a huge opportunity to expand our footprint globally.”

“Together with Cerealto, we have the platform, expertise and shared ambition to accelerate growth as the leading co-manufacturing and private label snacking partner,” adds Fresca Foods CEO Brandon Viar. “We are truly excited for this next chapter in Fresca’s journey and the opportunities it will unlock for our team members, customers, and community.”