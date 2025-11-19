Protein Snack Manufacturer BUILT Brands Expands in Utah

Protein snack manufacturer BUILT Brands LLC has expanded to a 132,000-sq.-ft. space in Provo, Utah to meet growing demand.

The site will serve as a hub for both manufacturing and distribution. The facility will support up to 500 new jobs across all skill levels, from production line operators to warehouse and logistics staff.

"This expansion is more than just square footage — it's about scaling our impact," says Chief People Officer Shannon McQuarrie. "The Provo site allows us to meet growing demand, invest in our people, and deepen our roots in Utah. This new facility reflects what we've already built — and what's next."

The original BUILT site in American Fork will remain in operation, with the Provo facility designed to complement production capacity and improve speed-to-market for the company's growing portfolio. The expansion reinforces the company's continued growth in protein snacking.

"This new facility isn't just a building, it's a launchpad,” says founder and CEO Nick Greer. “It represents what happens when bold ideas, relentless optimism, hard work and incredible people come together. Every step gets us closer to making sure the whole world can experience the magic of BUILT and our signature product, BUILT Puff.”