DuPont Launches FilmTec Hypershell Element for Dairy Processing

DuPont recently launched the FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element — a reverse osmosis (RO) solution engineered to meet the needs of the dairy processing industry.

As dairy producers face pressure to improve efficiency, reduce energy consumption and maintain product quality, the FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element supports the production of dairy products that meet consumer demands for both performance and nutritional value.

Designed for the concentration and polishing of dairy process streams — including milk, whey and lactose — this RO element delivers performance, energy savings and operational longevity. Advancements to the membrane’s performance provide up to 50% higher productivity and flow, or up to 50% less energy demand when operating at the same flux as other dairy membrane elements, reducing both energy consumption and operating costs.

“(The) FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element represents a significant advancement in membrane technology for dairy applications,” says Noel Carr, global dairy market leader for DuPont Water Solutions. “With its innovative membrane chemistry and expanded active area, it empowers producers to achieve higher yields, lower costs and more sustainable operations, contributing to an overall decrease in operational greenhouse gas emissions.”

The FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element delivers a range of benefits that make it optimal for dairy applications. Its expanded active membrane area boosts both productivity and element flow, while its ability to operate at lower energy demand — without compromising flux — can translate to operational cost savings. Designed to enhance the product quality and yield for milk, whey and lactose streams, the element also supports higher recovery rates in polishing systems, creating less wastewater. Its extended membrane life and reduced replacement frequency contribute to lower overall costs. Furthermore, the FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element can ensure lower CAPEX and OPEX through higher efficiency and reduced chemical usage.

DuPont introduced the reverse osmosis element at the Membrane Technology Forum USA — a conference hosted by Dairy Foods showcasing commercial membrane technology. Dr. Jie Song, lead research scientist with DuPont, presented research on the FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element’s cost-effectiveness and how its chemistry and element design can provide improvement on productivity and energy savings without sacrificing product quality.

On July 10, DuPont will host an educational webinar discussing the capabilities of the FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element and how its performance and productivity can help optimize dairy processing.

The FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element is part of DuPont’s portfolio of membrane and ion exchange technologies designed to support the life sciences and food industries. DuPont’s range of products, technical expertise, manufacturing, innovation and global reach provide solutions to address application and process challenges, facilitating cost-effective, efficient and sustainable operations.