Trouble Brewing: Study Reveals Presence of PFAS in Beer

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been a topic of concern, given their resistance to degradation, their pervasiveness in the environment and their potential health effects.

Specifically, there has been much discussion about their prevalence in the food supply, since PFAS have been used as coatings for non-stick cookware, gasket sealants for food processing equipment, and grease-proofers for paper and paperboard food packaging. However, the industry has been phasing out the use of PFAS as grease-proofers for food packaging.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conducted significant testing, taking 1,300 samples from a range of fresh and processed food since 2019. The FDA notes that 97% of the samples of fresh and processed from its Total Dietary Study did not contain PFAS. Of those that did contain PFAS, 54% of those were seafood.

In a 2022 targeted seafood study, the FDA found 74% (60 out of 81) of the samples of clams, cod, crab, pollock, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and tuna, contained PFAS, but not at a level determined to be a health concern. Last year, the FDA asked the seafood industry to provide scientific data and information on PFAS in seafood, the surrounding environment and processing water, as well as mitigation strategies.

The FDA also tested bottled water in 2023 and 2024, detecting PFAS in 10 out of 197 total samples. The agency determined none of the levels of PFAS detected would have exceeded the maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) if they were detected in public drinking water.

However, a recent study from RTI International, an independent scientific research institute, suggests PFAS can find their way into beer – especially if it was brewed in an area where PFAS have been identified in the public water supply.

Published in Environmental Science & Technology, the study involved testing plain lagers and ales, including popular brands, international brands and beers brewed in areas where PFAS have been detected in the municipal drinking water.

Using a modified EPA Method 533, the study found in its first phase that 11 out of 19 beers tested contained PFAS. Eight in 10 domestic beers brewed in areas with elevated concentrations of PFAS in drinking water – specifically in North Carolina, California and Michigan – had detections of at least one PFAS. One of the five popular national beers and one of three international beers contained detectable PFAS.

The second phase included testing 15 beers, with samples taken from five different cans of the same beer whenever possible. One or more PFAS were detected above the method detection limit in 13 of the 15 beers.

Broadly, the study’s authors note at least one PFAS was detected in almost all of the analyzed beers, and that the presence of PFAS weren’t limited to those brewed in areas with PFAS in the drinking water. The study also revealed that some of the beers had PFAS limits above MCLs recommended by the EPA.

This research not only indicates the presence of PFAS in beer, but also the need for brewers – especially small or regional beer makers – to understand where their water comes from and how it’s treated. Additionally, it underscores the importance of employing strong filtration and testing protocols. Lead study researcher Jennifer Hoponick Redmon hopes the modified method can help.

"Our adapted testing method offers a practical way to detect and address PFAS in beverages including beer, which we hope can reduce exposure to these chemicals and make future happy hours relatively safer and healthier,” she says.