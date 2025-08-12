NSF Launches MOAH-Free Certification for Food Industry Materials

NSF recently launched its MOAH-Free certification program for nonfood compounds and food equipment materials used throughout the food manufacturing industry. This certification addresses concerns regarding Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH) contamination in food products and establishes a standard for materials used in food processing environments.

MOAH compounds, which are derived from crude oil and petroleum, have been identified as potential carcinogens when they contain three or more aromatic rings. These compounds can contaminate food through various pathways, including machinery lubricants, release agents, processing aids and migration from food contact materials, such as sealants, adhesives, O-rings, gaskets, valves, tubing and coatings.

“The introduction of our MOAH-Free certification represents a significant contribution toward the reduction of MOAH in the food production chain,” says Samuel Cole, global director of food contact evaluation at NSF. “By providing manufacturers with a clear route to verify and communicate the safety of their products — whether they’re producing lubricants, processing aids or equipment components — we’re not only protecting consumers, but also fostering innovation in an industry that demands the highest safety standards. This certification bridges the critical gap between regulatory compliance and consumer trust.”

The certification process, which is based on NSF Certification Guideline 538, involves product testing to ensure that MOAH content is less than 100 ppm; verification that no mineral oil, paraffin, naphthenes, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons or wax are intentionally added; and confirmation that manufacturing facilities have procedures to minimize contamination. Registration with NSF or certification to ISO 21469 is a prerequisite for nonfood compounds, while food equipment materials must be certified to NSF/ANSI 51.

For food manufacturers, the certification enhances consumer trust, improves regulatory compliance and reduces production contamination risks. The certification provides assurance that materials used in food processing equipment will not introduce MOAH compounds into food products.

Manufacturers of nonfood compounds and food equipment materials will benefit from increased market access, particularly in regions with strict safety regulations. They will also gain a competitive edge in the marketplace and a strengthened brand reputation as safety-conscious producers. The certification also aligns with global sustainability trends and demonstrates proactive adherence to regulatory standards.

“With European regulators already implementing strict MOAH limits in food products and global awareness growing, this certification provides manufacturers with a proactive solution to demonstrate their commitment to safety,” Cole adds. “The food industry is increasingly demanding materials that meet the highest safety standards, and NSF’s MOAH-Free certification provides independent verification that products meet these requirements.”

This follows the launch of NSF’s Certification Guideline 537: PFAS-Free Products for Nonfood Compounds and Food Equipment Materials. The PFAS-Free certification program addresses global concerns about “forever chemicals” that have been linked to health risks.