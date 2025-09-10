NSF Launches Safe Food Packaging Certification for Synthetic Chemical Exposure

NSF recently launched its NSF P525: Safe Food Packaging protocol. NSF P525 addresses food contact chemicals (FCCs), many of which are carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic (CMR), endocrine disruptors and bio accumulators. Eighty of the known FCCs found in humans are hazardous and negatively affect human health.

NSF P525 certifies single-use, primary and secondary packaging that is intended for contact with food and beverages. The certification uses science-based methodology to validate the elimination of chemicals of concern, including Bisphenol A (BPA), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), heavy metals and phthalates. Certification to NSF P525 supports regulatory compliance, grows consumer trust and demonstrates a food manufacturer’s commitment to improving safety.

“Recent research has underscored the health risks of toxic substances leaching from packaging into food, increasing concerns among both consumers and manufacturers,” says Sam Cole, director of food contact evaluations at NSF. “When you see the ‘NSF P525: Safe Food Packaging’ certification mark on food products, you can rest assured that it has been reviewed by independent, third-party technical experts and scientists to help verify limited exposure to chemicals of concern.”

NSF’s Safe Food Packaging protocol was developed with the assistance of a Protocol Development Panel, which included stakeholders from the food packaging industry, retailers and food manufacturers.

Certification to NSF P525 is available globally and involves one or more of the following:

Regulatory Compliance: The packaging product is reviewed for compliance with region- or country-specific regulations.

The packaging product is reviewed for compliance with region- or country-specific regulations. Material Migration Testing: Food contact materials undergo lab testing using food simulants and a technical review to assess the potential of identified chemicals leaching into food.

Food contact materials undergo lab testing using food simulants and a technical review to assess the potential of identified chemicals leaching into food. Claim Verification: The packaging material is tested to confirm that it is free from specific chemicals, such as BPA, PFAS, phthalates and mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH), and heavy metals, such as lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury.

The protocol covers a list of packaging types, including bowls, boxes, cans, cartons, clamshells, cups, films, foils, jars, plates, pouches, sachets, trays, tubs, tubes and wrappers. Applicable materials include plastics, paper, glass and ceramics. Once certified, products can display the “NSF Food Packaging” certification mark on their labels and are added to NSF’s listings.