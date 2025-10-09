Lamb Weston Opens Potato Processing Plant in Argentina

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., global supplier of frozen potato products, has opened a 40,000-square-meter production facility in Mar del Plata, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The opening marks the completion of a multi-year project to build a state-of-the-art facility to provide potato products in the growing Latin America market. The facility has the capacity to process 200 million pounds of potatoes per year, producing more than 100 varieties of frozen potato products.

The facility is now fully operational and completed its first shipments to Brazil. In total, approximately 80% of product will be exported to Brazil and other Latin America markets, capitalizing on the strategic location of the Mar del Plata port.

“We’re excited to reach this important company milestone as the Mar del Plata, Argentina plant will be a key strategic asset in meeting customers’ needs and expanding our business in Latin America,” says Mike Smith, president and CEO. “This grand opening marks the completion of our quest to build out a modern, state-of-the-art facility, setting new standards for quality, efficiency and sustainability, custom-made to meet customers’ requirements.”

To date, Lamb Weston has created 250 direct jobs, including administrative, technical, engineering and operational positions. Approximately 3,000 indirect jobs are expected to result from this venture.

Additionally, Lamb Weston is working directly with more than 100 local producers to source the highest quality raw materials. Further, the new plant utilizes efficient and sustainable practices to generate minimal waste and maximize the use of natural resources.

“Opening our doors in Mar del Plata is significant for Lamb Weston and our customers but also for Argentina, injecting additional income into the region, engaging experienced, innovative Argentine talent, and proudly supplying all of Latin America with our beloved french fries,” says Romina Broda, vice president and general manager of Latin America. “We are pleased to invest in the local industry and, together, take Argentine quality and ingenuity to the broader region.”