JBT Marel Introduces A&B Process Systems CIPure Cleaning System

A&B Process Systems, a JBT Marel brand, has unveiled the CIPure Cleaning System.

This modular, digitally controlled solution maximizes capacity, minimizes downtime and improves sustainable operations for food, dairy, beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturers. CIPure’s advanced monitoring technology was designed to help companies be intentional in their approach to cleaning and potentially add decades of life to their equipment.

“A poorly designed cleaning system results in longer cleaning times, excessive water and chemical use, and increased production downtime,” says Dan Wolff, manager of sales engineering. “Unfortunately, many manufacturers are plagued by ineffective and expensive-to-run equipment. The CIPure Cleaning System was designed to maximize capacity and minimize downtime with state-of-the-art automation and intuitive operability that can be configured to any plant’s specific needs.”

Built with sustainably sourced materials, CIPure features easy-to-operate, intuitive controls that maximize performance while minimizing water, chemical and steam consumption. Its automation is configured to alleviate the operational pains of highly manual CIP systems. It optimizes rinse and wash times, accurately doses and mixes chemicals, and applies an effective recovery process to help reduce environmental impact.

Additional design features include: