JBT Marel Unveils Automated ProDOSE Pineapple Wax Dosing Machine

JBT Marel recently launched its ProDOSE Pineapple Wax Dosing Machine. This fully automated machine is designed to revolutionize the process of preserving fresh pineapple for large producers. As a scalable replacement for outdated wax dosing methods, it sets a standard for brands committed to delivering fruit with efficiency and consistency.

In advance of its launch, the ProDOSE Pineapple Wax Dosing Machine was awarded the title of Freshness Control Solution of the Year in the 2025 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. This honor celebrates industry excellence in agricultural and food technology solutions.

“The ProDOSE Pineapple (Wax Dosing Machine) takes what is typically an error-prone step in postharvest processing and automates it, solving a critical challenge for one of the most in-demand segments of the produce industry,” says Christina Campos, JBT Marel general manager. “It’s a groundbreaking advancement that reflects our commitment to raising the bar for food safety, quality and preservation while reducing manual effort and waste.”

Traditionally, wax dosing and concentration monitoring for fresh pineapples have been a manual process that requires the wax solution to recharge every 20 minutes. This method introduces the risk of human error, which can result in overdosing or underdosing the wax solution, potentially leading to overconcentrated wax, which wastes product, or under-concentrated coating, which risks spoilage before the fruit reaches its destination. With the ProDOSE Pineapple Wax Dosing Machine, this task is automated, ensuring that each pineapple is coated evenly.

“Beyond consistency and efficiency, our ProDOSE Pineapple (Wax Dosing Machine) gives producers greater control and flexibility over the waxing process,” adds Fernando Edagi, product line director for JBT Marel Fresh Produce Technologies. “With a range of application settings, it allows operators to adjust for the specific postharvest needs of different pineapple varieties and external conditions.”

The ProDOSE Pineapple Wax Dosing Machine also features real-time monitoring and data logging through a mobile app and wireless data transmission for integration and record-keeping.