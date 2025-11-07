Wesgarde Touts the CIT Relay & Switch AH Series

Wesgarde highlights the CIT Relay & Switch AH Series, an illuminated anti-vandal pushbutton engineered for reliability and design flexibility.

With a standard 19 mm panel cut-out size, the AH Series fits into common design specifications, supporting integration and replacement. Designed for food processing equipment and facilities, the AH Series can be used in control panels for processing machinery, conveyor systems and automated packaging lines.

The AH Series is available in momentary or latching configurations, allowing for installations where either quick contact or maintained activation is essential. The flush actuator comes in both non-illuminated and illuminated styles for a variety of visibility needs.

Offering LED illumination in red, yellow, green, blue, white and orange, the AH Series allows for clear visual feedback, status indication and enhanced branding. Designers benefit from a range of finish options, including stainless steel SUS 304 or SUS 316L, as well as anodized aluminum in black, green, red, blue or yellow. The series offers customizable epoxy convex actuators and supports custom laser etching and logo integration for unique project requirements. Custom shine-through symbols are available, providing additional branding and user functionality.

Simplified installation and secure connections are assured with choices of quick connect tabs, screw terminals and fully-sealed wire assemblies. The AH Series ensures durability due to its vandal proof design and IP67 sealing degree, providing resistance to dust and water intrusion for demanding environments commonly encountered in OEM and equipment manufacturing. Fully sealed wire assembly options ensure reliable performance in wet and dusty environments.

With ratings up to 20A at 12VDC and 10A at 125VAC, these components are built to handle demanding applications. An operational lifespan of up to 50,000 cycles reduces maintenance frequency and lowers replacement costs. Gold over silver contacts ensure conductivity and wear resistance, while an operating temperature range from -40°F to 185°F supports consistent functionality in extreme environments. Polycarbonate LED lenses and switch bodies increase impact resistance and overall robustness.